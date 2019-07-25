PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLL. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

L3 Technologies stock remained flat at $$245.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $158.76 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

