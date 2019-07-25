PFS Investments Inc. Buys 5,201 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 208.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $300.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,887. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.55. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $202.77 and a 52 week high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

