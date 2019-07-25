PFS Investments Inc. Buys 10,346 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 141.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $491,939,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,918,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,189,000 after buying an additional 921,153 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.41.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,652. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

