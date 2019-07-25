PFS Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,909 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 7.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ecolab by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.33. The stock had a trading volume of 725,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,885. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $200.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,981,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

