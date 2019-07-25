PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 5,304 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,157,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHM remained flat at $$49.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 221,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,987. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.