PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Cut by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,360 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,539,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,079,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,764,000 after acquiring an additional 638,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,142 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,437. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

