Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes $2.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.57. 668,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,007. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $163.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

