Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 1,724 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,345,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,622,000 after purchasing an additional 435,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,590,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after acquiring an additional 473,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $208,406,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

