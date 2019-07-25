Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 143 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Balchem worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Balchem by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Balchem by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Balchem stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 64,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $117.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.31.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.57 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

