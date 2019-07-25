Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $9.16 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,132.12. 2,144,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,108.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,346.45.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock worth $461,293. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.