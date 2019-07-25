Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $2.37 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,879,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,863,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,625,000 after buying an additional 1,347,702 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,230,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,593,000 after buying an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,649,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,276,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,651,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

