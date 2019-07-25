Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 6,390 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,346. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

