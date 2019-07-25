Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 30,838 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. United Income Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK remained flat at $$81.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,207,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,537. The company has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.