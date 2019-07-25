Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.