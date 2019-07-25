Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reach (LON:RCH)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

LON RCH opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Reach has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.90 ($1.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $250.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.04.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

