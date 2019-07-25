Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GMR opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. Gaming Realms has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.15 ($0.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

