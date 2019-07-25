Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
GMR opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. Gaming Realms has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.15 ($0.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.
Gaming Realms Company Profile
