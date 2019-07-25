Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CVSG stock opened at GBX 891 ($11.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.37 million and a P/E ratio of 94.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 722.57. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 362.40 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

