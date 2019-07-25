Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
CVSG stock opened at GBX 891 ($11.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.37 million and a P/E ratio of 94.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 722.57. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 362.40 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About CVS Group
