Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BREE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 248 ($3.24) in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Telford Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Breedon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 85.25 ($1.11).

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 60.80 ($0.79) on Monday. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.08 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

