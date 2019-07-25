Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

PYPL stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.30. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,911,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,735,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

