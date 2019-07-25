PAYCENT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,329.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $892,531.00 and approximately $4,329.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00294227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.01637279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

