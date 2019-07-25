Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,564,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,541. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $938.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. TheStreet cut Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Worthington Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone purchased 20,941 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.86 per share, for a total transaction of $834,708.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

