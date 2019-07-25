Park National Corp OH Sells 93 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 172.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

BMV IYC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.34. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 1-year low of $2,870.00 and a 1-year high of $3,650.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.08.

