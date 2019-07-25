Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Barclays were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 77.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 9,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,282,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,904,000 after acquiring an additional 980,953 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE BCS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 289,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

