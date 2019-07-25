Park National Corp OH Purchases Shares of 2,394 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 106.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.03.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.28. 15,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,382. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.