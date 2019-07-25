Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $349,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,457 shares of company stock valued at $38,588,620 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.86. 1,606,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

