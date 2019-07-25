Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

