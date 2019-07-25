Parachute Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $587,043.00 and $5,489.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,794,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

