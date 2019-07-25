PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PAGS opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $38,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 389.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,118,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,234 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $20,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,012,000 after acquiring an additional 538,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,952,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,981,000 after acquiring an additional 519,146 shares in the last quarter.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

