Packer & Co Ltd Has $46.90 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 160.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,336 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.6% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 169,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Greystone Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Investment Management LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.15.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.89. 3,306,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.