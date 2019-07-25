Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 11.12%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.91-1.91 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ~$1.91 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 32,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.98. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $118.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

