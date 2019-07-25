PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. 54,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.65. PACCAR has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $305,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,047.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,244,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PACCAR by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

