Otis Gold (CVE:OOO) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) shot up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 186,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 74,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.75.

Otis Gold Company Profile (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.