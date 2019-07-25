Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

ORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Orion Group alerts:

In other Orion Group news, VP Peter R. Buchler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 405,794 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 161,240 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 225,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 68,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 203,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.