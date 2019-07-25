O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $16.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $380.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,420. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $291.16 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.88.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,945,000 after acquiring an additional 332,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $259,779,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 669,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,882,000 after acquiring an additional 275,197 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

