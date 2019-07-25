O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $16.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $380.13. 866,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $291.16 and a twelve month high of $414.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.98.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.88.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

