Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,476,000 after acquiring an additional 244,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 124,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,587. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $453.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TH Capital increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

