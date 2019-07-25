Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries comprises about 1.6% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. 279,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $127,767.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.