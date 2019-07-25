Orca Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amgen by 494.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.11. 1,724,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

