Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORA. HSBC set a €231.00 ($268.60) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.46 ($19.14).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA:ORA opened at €13.16 ($15.30) on Monday. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.71.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.