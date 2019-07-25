Oppenheimer Lowers Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group cut shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NTEC stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Intec Pharma by 1,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 624,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 581,283 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

