Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) Shares Down 0.1%

Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, 4,351 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 10,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opes Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Opes Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:OPESU) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Opes Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in México City, Mexico.

