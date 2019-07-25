Opacity Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last week, Opacity has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $14,411.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,191,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

