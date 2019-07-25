Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,932 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

UTX stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,738. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

