Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

LNC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $66.22. 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $71.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,586 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

