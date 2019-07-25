Old North State Trust LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.67. 1,670,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,694. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

