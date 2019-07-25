Old North State Trust LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 65,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after buying an additional 224,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,062. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $214.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.46.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

