Old North State Trust LLC Grows Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $55,542,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $21,761,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $14,338,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,199,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,009,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sonoco Products by 52.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 204,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,968. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Vertical Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

