Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 180.9% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

PBA traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,343. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.56%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

