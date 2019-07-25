Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

