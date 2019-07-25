Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLBK. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OLBK opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $35.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

